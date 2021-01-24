Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Keep Jumanji Franchise Going For A Long Time

If there’s one thing Dwayne Johnson’s steady rise to the pinnacle of the Hollywood A-list has taught us, it’s that he loves nothing more than a combination of sand, jungles, CGI creatures and a khaki outfit.

At least one of those four elements appears in a surprisingly high percentage of his filmography, dating back to his first major movie role in The Mummy Returns, where he showed up in the desert before becoming a CGI creature himself. The Scorpion King kept things sandy, The Rundown had him wearing khaki in the jungle, he sported a similar outfit in a similar setting to battle computer-generated creatures in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and the list goes on and on, covering Hercules, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Baywatch, Rampage and even the upcoming Jungle Cruise.

That’s why it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when he signed on to headline the rebooted Jumanji franchise, because the blockbuster adventures gave him a chance to wear khaki while traveling between sand and jungle terrains, all while constantly fending off CGI creatures. Of course, the $20 million paychecks also helped, but both Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level were massively entertaining crowd-pleasers nonetheless.

Unsurprisingly, then, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 48 year-old wants the franchise to carry on for as long as possible, and with the last two installments having made close to $1.8 billion at the box office, there’s little chance of Sony abandoning Jumanji anytime soon. The next entry is already in the works and will bring the action into the real world, which is probably for the best after the premise had started to wear a little thin, but there’s clearly a huge audience willing to embrace many more adventures and The Rock is said to be happy to keep pumping them out for some time to come.