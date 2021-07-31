Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants A Jungle Cruise Trilogy

Given his status and standing in the industry, Dwayne Johnson tends to get whatever he wants. One thing that’s become a recurring feature of his career, though, is for sequels to his box office hits being announced before eventually fading into nothingness.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, San Andreas, Baywatch and Rampage all had further installments either confirmed or teased, but it doesn’t look like any of them will be happening. Even Hobbs & Shaw 2 remains up for debate, when producer Kelly McCormick said it was a while away, and Johnson recently appeared to close the door on his continued involvement with the Fast & Furious franchise, even if spinoff sequels remain a firm possibility.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that The Rock is hoping for Disney’s Jungle Cruise to act as the beginning of a blockbuster adventure trilogy, which would be fitting considering those Indiana Jones influences.

Johnson revealed a couple of weeks back that he’s already spoken to the Mouse House about a possible sequel, which additionally noted that co-star Emily Blunt had been officially drafted into his inner circle of regular collaborators that includes folks like Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, producer Beau Flynn, writer Chris Morgan, filmmakers Brad Peyton and Rawson Marshall Thurber to name just a few, so he’s clearly keen to make more movies with the actress.

They’re both attached to Netflix’s comic book adaptation Ball & Chain, but should Jungle Cruise turn a decent profit at both the box office and on Disney Plus Premier Access, then the studio would be keen to move forward on a second escapade for Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton.