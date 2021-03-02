Dwayne Johnson Reveals All Of The Injuries He’s Suffered In His Career

Dwayne Johnson might be turning 50 next year, but he’s still in the sort of shape that makes people half his age hang their heads in shame. Of course, not all of us have the benefit of being naturally gigantic human beings born into a long line of hulking professional athletes, but you can’t deny that the Fast & Furious star puts in the work to maintain his physique.

The actor is famed for getting up ridiculously early in the morning, and often touts his 3:00 AM workouts on social media, which is quite frankly insane. Waking up at that time to hit they gym takes a hell of a lot of dedication, and that’s without even considering what the rest of his day entails, given his status as one of the busiest men in Hollywood.

Having initially pursued an NFL career before segueing into professional wrestling after failing to make the grade in football, Johnson has endured plenty of wear and tear over the years. After all, top WWE stars are expected to work up to 300 days a year, driving from town to town and leaving very little time to rest in between throwing themselves around the squared circle with reckless abandon.

In a recent social media post, Johnson named the laundry list of injuries he’s suffered, and it’s a doozy. It includes four knee surgeries, a torn quadriceps, torn abductor, triple hernia surgery, a ruptured Achilles tendon, complete shoulder reconstruction, three lower back disc herniations and two lower back disc ruptures. Ouch.

Luckily, being the biggest movie star on the planet means Dwayne Johnson can get his longtime stunt double and cousin Tanoai Reed to tackle the bulk of the most dangerous work these days and take it just a little bit easier.