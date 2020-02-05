Dwayne Johnson Flexes His Muscles In New Black Adam Workout Photo

Mark it down, folks: DC’s Black Adam will begin filming in summer 2020.

Via Instagram, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reminded his 170M-strong userbase that his standalone superhero movie will go before the cameras in just a few months’ time. Which is music to our ears, given Johnson has been attached to the part of the beloved antihero since as far back as *checks calendar* 2008!

12 years! That’s a lifetime in Hollywood. So much so, that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone from a distant pipe-dream to the forefront of Hollywood – from Jon Favreau’s Iron Man to the Herculean Avengers: Endgame, which will forever be remembered as the highest-grossing film of all time. At least until the next one comes along…

For Dwayne Johnson, though, this is vindication for his unrelenting commitment, and based on the actor’s latest workout photo, he’s bringing his A-game to Black Adam. The DC Universe is not ready.

“The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. Training for #BlackAdam #ManOfThePeople #Ruthless. Shooting begins this summer,” wrote the actor.

Dwayne Johnson Posts New Black Adam Workout Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Suffice it to say, Dwayne Johnson is looking jacked. Like J-A-C-K-E-D. The Hollywood mega-star has promised a comic book movie unlike any other, and with Henry Cavill’s Superman tipped for the all-but-confirmed sequel – assuming Cavill isn’t too busy slaying monsters in The Witcher series, that is – Black Adam is on the verge of becoming a big, big presence in the DC Universe.

A summer 2020 schedule tells us that DC’s long-gestating Black Adam movie is right on course for its planned release in December of next year, by which point we’ll have already laid eyes on Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and The Batman. Talk about spoilt for choice!