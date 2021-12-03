Dwayne Johnson reveals new ‘Black Adam’ magazine cover

Even by his lofty standards, Dwayne Johnson is having a stellar year. His semi-autobiographical sitcom Young Rock was renewed for a second season, while Jungle Cruise performed well enough in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access to have a sequel given the green light less than a month after it released.

On top of that, Red Notice became the most-watched movie in Netflix’s history in the space of three weeks, and both of the aforementioned blockbusters boast Rotten Tomatoes audience scores of at least 90%. Of course, the hardest worker in the room isn’t done yet, and he’s got his debut in the superhero genre arriving in just a few months.

We’ve been starved of official Black Adam information since the sizzle reel debuted at DC FanDome, but the actor and producer has hopped onto social media to reveal a glowering look at Total Film magazine’s latest cover, which you can see below.

“You’re right.

Superheroes don’t kill bad people.

But I do.” ~ #BlackAdam



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.



I’m pumped to share with you 🌎 our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover.



Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm#2022Preview#TheManInBlack pic.twitter.com/RoBTxJNIcR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2021

The accompanying caption is the latest marker that the titular antihero definitely doesn’t have a no-kill rule, and we can’t wait to see how the fantasy epic pushes the PG-13 rating to the limit. The world’s biggest and most popular movie star headlining a blockbuster in cinema’s favorite genre is a license to print money, with Black Adam guaranteed to be a massive success when it comes to the big screen in July 2022.