‘Red Notice’ is officially Netflix’s biggest movie ever

Dwayne Johnson is nothing if not a supremely confident individual, even if he was jumping the gun ever so slightly in toasting Red Notice as the single most-watched original movie in Netflix history.

Obviously, this is an outcome we were all expecting given that it’s a $200 million globetrotting heist actioner starring Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, a trio of A-listers who exude sheer star power. Reviews haven’t been particularly kind, but a Rotten Tomatoes user rating of 92% makes it perfectly clear that the target audience were left suitably enthralled.

Following on from Johnson’s celebrations, Netflix have now officially confirmed Red Notice as the platform’s biggest-ever hit, and the first to reach a cumulative total of 300 million hours streamed. That takes it comfortably past the 282 million accrued by Sandra Bullock’s psychological horror Bird Box, and those numbers are only going to continue rising.

Writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber has been teasing a sequel, and you can guarantee that Netflix will be knocking on his door demanding one after the opening chapter proved to be worth the mammoth investment by drawing in more subscribers than any other in-house feature has managed before, and Red Notice‘s lead could be unassailable by the time it hits the 28-day barrier.