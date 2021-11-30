The Netflix hit Red Notice may be getting a sequel if movie’s director gets his way.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed in terms of the streaming giant greenlighting a Red Notice 2, that has not stopped writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber from talking about what direction he’d like to take a sequel to his critical and commercial action hit starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson.

Thurber has previously confirmed he is in sequel talks with Netflix, which should surprise no one considering the film has recently been confirmed as one the streaming service’s biggest movie hits ever, a fact that Johnson recently took to Instagram to celebrate over this past holiday weekend.

In a recent interview, Thurber admitted that he’s “certainly been noodling” with what he wants to do for a follow up, but that nothing has been officially put in motion at this time, according to Looper.

In terms of the plot details of what Thurber envisions as a sequel to Red Notice, he said it would pick up right where the previous movie left off — at the Louvre in France.

While the first film centered around three high class thieves in competition — but ultimately in alliance — with each other, we never got to see what the trio’s mark was at the Louvre, due to a trimmed down ending, Thurber explained.

“We cut out what our three heroes are off to steal at the Louvre,” he said.

Though the writer-director stopped short of saying just what prized artifact was in the original script, the world renowned art museum houses pieces as rare as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

Stay tuned right here for all your latest Red Notice news.

