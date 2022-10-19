Dwayne Johnson reveals WB were so against ‘Black Adam’ they offered him any other superhero role he wanted

As everyone knows, Dwayne Johnson has spent 15 years trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen, and that journey finally comes to fruition this weekend.

However, reviews haven’t exactly been stellar, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. As we’ve seen plenty of times before when it comes to the superhero genre, and even the actor and producer’s own filmography, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if fans are willing to turn up and show support.

Johnson recently revealed that the old Warner Bros. regime spent six years telling him “no” to the idea of a Henry Cavill cameo in the movie, and we all know how that turned out in the end. Not only that, though, but the 50 year-old admitted to The Playlist that during development on Black Adam, the top brass were so against the project they offered him pretty much any other comic book role he wanted.

“I said, No, to be honest with you, no, thank you for asking. The answer is no, it’s Black Adam.”

'Black Adam' gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

He went on to admit that he never once considered abandoning ship, even as he sailed past the decade mark having first signaled his intentions to bring the Man in Black to life all the way back in 2007.

“Dude, I was ready to go the distance with Black Adam. We had discussed this 2008, 2009 as you said, and then about ten years ago it started to feel like maybe Black Adam [wasn’t] the priority to them that I feel it is to me.”

DCEU supporters have been widely praising Johnson for his plans to rehabilitate the saga, but even if Black Adam continues to draw a lukewarm reception from some corners, it’s the ones willing to put their hand in their pockets and shell out a ticket that have the most say at the end of the day.