Dwayne Johnson confirms the old Warner Bros. regime spent 6 years saying no to that ‘Black Adam’ cameo

Dwayne Johnson said that Black Adam was going to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU for so long that it evolved into becoming a running gag of sorts online, but now that the worst-kept secret in Hollywood has been officially revealed, even the most ardent of skeptics are beginning to change their tune.

During Henry Cavill’s extended absence from the DCEU, during which time Superman appeared twice as a faceless body double in Shazam! and Peacemaker, rumors swept the internet regarding the reasons why. No Man of Steel sequel for a decade, no in-person appearances for half that time, and constant speculation on the status of his contract led many to believe the actor’s days as the Kryptonian superhero were numbered. At least, until The Rock stepped in.

Having welcomed home the franchise’s longest-serving costumed crimefighter, the hype for Black Adam has been ratcheted up by several notches among the SnyderVerse faithful, with the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime appearing to be a lot more open when it comes to giving the people what they actually want.

In a red carpet interview, Johnson came right out and confirmed that the former incumbents of the DC Films boardroom spent six years turning down his requests to have Cavill show up in Black Adam, but things changed in an instant when David Zaslav and his team began assuming control.

For those who doubt Rocks influence in getting Superman back, he explains he started working on this 6 years ago, for 6 years the old leadership at WB kept saying no to it. Shazam was always guaranteed let’s be real. But Superman? Old regime had no care for him. pic.twitter.com/GTvxW8MtCN — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) October 14, 2022

It’s been a long and winding road, but with Cavill now officially back in the fold and poised for the showdown we’ve all been waiting for, the future of the DCEU looks a lot brighter than it’s been for quite some time.