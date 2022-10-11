Even the most pessimistic of DCEU doubters are starting to believe in Dwayne Johnson and ‘Black Adam’

The DCEU faithful have endured some truly tough times over the last few years, and for a while it felt as though the Warner Bros. boardroom were actively going out of their way not to give the fans what they’d been demanding.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was met with years of resistance before finally being given the okay, only for the executives to try and sweep it under the canonical rug. Similarly, Henry Cavill’s Superman was in danger of being replaced by a faceless body double, Batgirl was ruthlessly placed on the chopping block, and the countless delays have already neutered the impact of Michael Keaton’s return as a veteran Batman. However, one giant-sized human has come along to try and single-handedly save the day.

A lot of jokes have been made at the expense of Dwayne Johnson constantly reiterating that Black Adam would change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU, but given that he’s basically all but confirmed Cavill’s return in the post-credits scene, and gone so far as to name-drop the Justice League when teasing his plans for the future, even the pessimists are slowly getting on board.

The Rock is about to single-handedly revitalize the DCEU hype. If Superman shows up in #BlackAdam I might actually cry 😭 pic.twitter.com/KoRJMThsvR — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) October 10, 2022

The Rock really saved the DCEU. Man, I'm so grateful to this dude. Can't wait to watch this movie. Already bought my tickets #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/cs0aXPjm9e — KaizerBeatZ. (@KaizerBeatZ_) October 10, 2022

Look how quickly DCEU Twitter has gone from hating The Rock's very existence and accusing him of wanting to control the DCEU, to singing his praises and talking about how they're looking forward to #BlackAdam.



All that after hearing that he wants Henry Cavill back as Superman. https://t.co/tAgt1af5Pq pic.twitter.com/P3omVjvNy7 — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) October 11, 2022

will WB ever get Snyder back to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse? no. will The Rock force WB/DC to make a DCEU similar to Snyder's? yes.



we can't let #BlackAdam flop financially or critically. pic.twitter.com/InSrMPUmGK — 𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚎🎬💐 @ #LFF (@antLikesMOVIES) October 10, 2022

The Rock is a force for good within the DCEU, the man has so much sway and charisma he's quite literally forcing the studio in a trajectory I'm not sure they'd have gotten to without him. Really hoping #BlackAdam is not only good but also a box office success pic.twitter.com/S0zHdiv3pD — Shai Nicholson (@ShaiiNicholson) October 10, 2022



That Rock has single handedly saved the DCEU #BlackAdam #Superman https://t.co/XDSDVzmhck — The Multiverse of Fandom (@mofandom) October 10, 2022

The Rock is gonna save the DCEU #Superman #BLACKADAM — Matthias Amona (@AmonaMatthias) October 10, 2022

Even though he’s arguably the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid movie star in the entire industry, nobody would have banked on The Rock applying his famed “Franchise Viagra” magic to the DCEU just a few short years ago. Should Black Adam live up to expectations, then he’ll have proven his penchant for rejuvenating flagging brands all over again, with the superhero saga facing up to its brightest future in a long time.