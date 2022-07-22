SnyderVerse supporters ignoring Jim Lee to keep the dream alive
It’s been a hell of week for SnyderVerse supporters, who continue to have their emotions and allegiances pulled in countless different directions on what feels like a near-daily basis.
Over the course of the last few days alone we’ve seen an incendiary Rolling Stone article that accused the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign of being driven by bots, with Cyborg star Ray Fisher also getting drawn into a heated argument with the publication in the aftermath.
Then, the internet was set ablaze when rumors began making the rounds touting Henry Cavill for a surprise San Diego Comic-Con appearance to talk Superman, raising hopes that the SnyderVerse was on its way back to DCEU canon. However, just hours later, legendary comic book artist, DC Comics chief creative officer, and Snyder compatriot Jim Lee said there was nothing on the horizon.
Naturally, a myriad of differing opinions circulated online in the aftermath, with those both for and against the resurrection and restoration of the SnyderVerse making their thoughts known.
As we’ve seen repeatedly over the last half a decade, though, the fandom absolutely will not give up the ghost until there’s a zero percent chance of the SnyderVerse making a return. The levels of dedication and commitment are admirable, but there’s only so much scuttlebutt and hearsay people can endure before they begin to resign themselves to inevitability.
That’s not to say we’ve reached that point, when it definitely can’t be discounted given the famous instability that’s characterized DC Films for the last 10 years, but some concrete facts would be nice.