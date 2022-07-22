SnyderVerse supporters ignoring Jim Lee to keep the dream alive

It’s been a hell of week for SnyderVerse supporters, who continue to have their emotions and allegiances pulled in countless different directions on what feels like a near-daily basis.

Over the course of the last few days alone we’ve seen an incendiary Rolling Stone article that accused the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign of being driven by bots, with Cyborg star Ray Fisher also getting drawn into a heated argument with the publication in the aftermath.

Then, the internet was set ablaze when rumors began making the rounds touting Henry Cavill for a surprise San Diego Comic-Con appearance to talk Superman, raising hopes that the SnyderVerse was on its way back to DCEU canon. However, just hours later, legendary comic book artist, DC Comics chief creative officer, and Snyder compatriot Jim Lee said there was nothing on the horizon.

Naturally, a myriad of differing opinions circulated online in the aftermath, with those both for and against the resurrection and restoration of the SnyderVerse making their thoughts known.

THE SNYDERVERSE IS DEAD



I WIN!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zYCjM0dghP — Matches Malone (@cell_0801) July 21, 2022

So I’m not saying that there’s gonna be an announcement for the SnyderVerse.



But Jim Lee said there are no plans to continue on the material (old storyboards) and Zack Snyder told us long ago that if things were to happen then there’s gonna be new storyboards. Thank you — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) July 22, 2022

Many have forgotten about the surprise magic that is known to happen at Hall H! The amount of stupid rash YouTube videos and posts being done on Jim Lee allegedly "confirming" no SnyderVerse is pathetic!



That's not what he said. #SnyderVerseRestored

DELETE YOUR ACCOUNTS pic.twitter.com/XTs7TeiY4K — ZodWriter (@ZodWriter) July 21, 2022

Just like there were no plans to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut 🙄



All these accounts gonna be popping up reporting news about the SNYDERVERSE. Good or bad. These motherfuckers can’t get traction without us that’s for sure. https://t.co/7mIvVlukEG — Leonidas (@Signs2323) July 21, 2022

Jim Lee is the one who would know best what is going on with the DCEU and he reiterates Snyder's era is over…don't know how many times folks need to hear it https://t.co/ZNRIeDvP9v — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) July 21, 2022

Jim Lee is one of us 👊



Even if something is going down he could not share info regardless #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/W70PMzQYRh — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) July 21, 2022

Jim Lee's response could be seen as a bucket of cold water on the whole thing but he could just be saying what he has to say as an exec.



If there's no announcements at sdcc it'll be dissapointing but you gotta keep pressing. It's their market intelligence being put to the test — Carlos 0101101010101010 The Bot010 Digital 0101010 (@BobDigi69) July 22, 2022

Ok first off…why we asking Jim Lee this question? He's not going to be in the know of this stuff. And fuck anyone who is turning on him. You're ridiculous and what a wrong with fandom. Lastly, it's Cavill that might showing up. Not Zack https://t.co/ifDT7dH9lE — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) July 21, 2022

As we’ve seen repeatedly over the last half a decade, though, the fandom absolutely will not give up the ghost until there’s a zero percent chance of the SnyderVerse making a return. The levels of dedication and commitment are admirable, but there’s only so much scuttlebutt and hearsay people can endure before they begin to resign themselves to inevitability.

That’s not to say we’ve reached that point, when it definitely can’t be discounted given the famous instability that’s characterized DC Films for the last 10 years, but some concrete facts would be nice.