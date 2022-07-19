SnyderVerse supporters unsurprisingly have a lot to say after bombshell allegations

You’ll struggle to find a more dedicated, loyal, and passionate fanbase than those who support Zack Snyder‘s time at the helm of the DCEU, as well as the desire to see him reinstated as the overseer of the franchise’s interconnected future.

It hasn’t exactly been plain sailing on any number of levels, though, with the constant fan campaigns and petitions exposing a toxic element that’s threatened to tar the entire #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement with a brush of negativity. It’s become clear that some folks will not rest until those Justice League sequels happens, which is admirable, if perhaps a touch misguided.

However, a bombshell report from Rolling Stone has sent the internet into a tizzy, with the deep dive into the SnyderVerse subset making some pretty hefty allegations of bots propelling the Snyder Cut into existence and subsequent awards season glory, with the filmmaker himself being pinpointed as some kind of maniacal overlord pushing buttons from behind the scenes.

Needless to say, it didn’t take too long for things to get heated, and we’ve officially got an online firestorm on our hands.

Rolling Stone made a whole damn article about 13% Snyder Cut bot accounts but they themselves got 24% fake followers LOL pic.twitter.com/dogjBPWKQW — Chris Wong-Swenson⚡ (@pingpongflix) July 19, 2022

All the Snyder fans need to unite today. We have defeated them several times and we will do it again. Is that fuckin’ clear ? #SnyderCutOnDigital — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) July 19, 2022

The "Snyder is an awesome dude but I just don't like his movies" people are weirdly easily convinced by half assed articles that he's actually a monster 🤔



It's almost like they don't actually think he's an awesome dude 🤔 — Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) July 19, 2022

Fuck Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada with the power of a thousand suns. I hope Zack Snyder's name haunts them till the rest their careers. — lady_le_fay 💙🦇❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) July 19, 2022

Zack Snyder according to the rolling stone: pic.twitter.com/w3QNtwXGfG — Julian Tesolin (transformers era) (@TesolinJulian) July 19, 2022

Rolling Stone: ZACK SNYDER BULLIED AND BAMBOOZLED A GIANT MULTI BILLION DOLLAR CORPORATION INTO RELEASING HIS 4 HOUR BLACK AND WHITE DIRECTOR'S CUT BY SPENDING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON RUSSIAN BOTS AND MARKETING FIRMS REEEEEEEEE!!!



Me: pic.twitter.com/SNrlLTLpt1 — Occasionally Snyder Content (@SnyderContent) July 19, 2022

Remember when Johanna Fuentes lied about DC FanDome's streaming numbers?



Now she's lying about Zack Snyder and trying to discredit the SnyderVerse movement!



But we know better now, don't we? #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/8HY3hjOdnV — SamuEl 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine #FuckPutin (@SamuEl_KentMan) July 19, 2022

Snyder is an absolute mastermind being able to create a bot network so advanced he was able to trick WB into letting one interview him pic.twitter.com/JAI3ZNgF3V — Metal Gear Octo 👹 (@OctoY1) July 19, 2022

Snyder Cut was the best comic book movie of 2021 so the Bots had a point, I fear. — NewTSage (@NewTSage) July 19, 2022

To be fair, Snyder and the SnyderVerse have been trending at least a couple of times a week for half a decade, so this isn’t exactly a new discourse for netizens to engage in. That being said, some of the more outgoing members of the fandom have taken Rolling Stone‘s piece as a direct and targeted attack on their hero, so harsh words are being bandied around.

Until the Batman v Superman director addresses the situation himself, it’s throwing stones in a house made of hearsay.