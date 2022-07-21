Could Zack Snyder make a comeback to the world of DC films? According to Jim Lee, the legendary illustrator and DC’s chief creative officer, the answer is apparently “no.”

The news comes to us from Lee himself, who indicated that he works on all the film projects that are in development and so has knowledge if Snyder would be involved in any future movies:

“I think the Snyder cut [2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League] was Zack’s vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told. But there’s no plans for additional work on that material. So I was happy to contribute to the pitch for the other stuff. And it was kind of fun to actually see that stuff get out there.”

The quote was recorded on video at a panel Lee attended at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, which was subsequently shared on Twitter.

All of this comes on the heels of a rumor that Henry Cavill will make an appearance at SDCC at some point to talk about Superman, though it is far from confirmed. Even though fans got their hopes up that Cavill’s return could also mean a return for Snyder, there was truly not very much evidence to support either conclusion.

In fact, Collider editor Steven Weintraub even pointed out on Twitter that the word on the street is Cavill is actually in the U.K. at the moment filming season three of The Witcher, making it seem that much more unlikely the actor would make any sort of appearance at SDCC — and certainly not an in-person appearance.

It’s truly hard to fathom what the future of DC holds at this point in the cinematic landscape as many of the ongoing franchises — such as Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and even Shazam! — have some kind of connection to Snyder’s previous films, even if it is in trace amounts. Though the face of the Superman who appeared in Shazam! was not shown, the suit nevertheless had an uncanny resemblance to Cavill’s interpretation of the character, and seemed to be plucked from the same universe Snyder created in Man of Steel, for example.