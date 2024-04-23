Jason Flemyng as Azazel in X-Men: First Class
Image via Fox
Category:
Marvel
Comic Books
Movies

What are Azazel’s powers and is he a real threat in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’

Did you spot the demonic mutant's cameo in the trailer?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 06:06 am

The official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine was bulging more than Logan’s biceps with endless exciting X-Men and MCU cameos. One such cameo was that of the villainous mutant Azazel, and his inclusion could spell trouble for the eponymous duo.

Recommended Videos

Azazel previously appeared in Fox’s brilliant 2011 movie X-Men: First Class, as played by Jason Flemyng played him. It’s understood Flemyng will indeed reprise his role as the devilish red-skinned character in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the trailer, Azazel can be seen among a group of mutants outside Cassandra Nova’s base, presumably in the Void, which appears to be made from the equipment and skeleton of a deceased variant of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang.

Other mutants in the scene (as seen in the image below) include Toad, Lady Deathstrike, Callisto, and Pyro. They all previously appeared in various movies in Fox’s X-Men franchise. Interestingly, it also looks like a variant of the Punisher villain the Russian is present — professional wrestler Kevin Nash previously played the character in 2004’s The Punisher.

But what does Azazel bring to the table?

Who is Azazel?

Evil mutants outside Cassandra Nova's base in Deadpool and Wolverine
Image via Marvel Studios

Anyone whose familiarity with Azazal ends with X-Men: First Class could be forgiven for thinking his powers are a little limited. That iteration of the character boasted his classic demonic appearance, could teleport, had a prehensile tail, and was a competent close-quarters fighter. However, there’s so much more to the character than that in Marvel’s comic books.

The comic version of Azazel is the father of X-Men superhero Nightcrawler (or used to be, anyway) and can do everything his First Class counterpart could do — teleport (across dimensions, no less), use his tail in various valuable and offensive ways, and fight to a decent standard — but he also has many additional abilities.

Perhaps most pertinently, Azazel has an abundance of psionic abilities. Not only can he read the minds of others, enabling him to predict their next moves and extract information from them, but he can also mind-control his opponents. Although these telepathic powers aren’t up to the standards of fellow mutants like Professor X or Emma Frost, they’re still handy.

Azazel also possesses the ability to shapeshift, project powerful bolts of paralyzing energy, and see clearly in the dark. He also has an extended lifespan to the point of being nigh-immortal.

His most surprising ability, however, is his ability to cast magic spells. His connection to the mysterious Brimstone Dimension and demonic blood give him mystical abilities. These abilities are greatly enhanced when he’s in the Brimstone Dimension, which he can manipulate the very fabric of.

Given the multiversal nature of the current MCU, Azazel could play a big part in traversing himself and other characters across realities — taking Cassandra Nova to the prime MCU timeline could give the Avengers themselves a powerful new foe, for example. Given his versatile powerset, he could also prove to be a real handful for Deadpool and Wolverine.

We only have to wait until July 26 for the world to see the MCU’s potentially lethal version of Azazel in action. How very exciting!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: Mummudrai, explained
Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: Mummudrai, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Who is Cassandra Nova? Emma Corrin’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ villain, explained
Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Who is Cassandra Nova? Emma Corrin’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ villain, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Every herald of Galactus in Marvel Comics, ranked
Galactus Marvel Comics
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Every herald of Galactus in Marvel Comics, ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How many volumes of ‘Invincible’ are there?
invincible amazon prime
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
How many volumes of ‘Invincible’ are there?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How powerful is the Silver Surfer?
Silver Surfer Animated Series
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
How powerful is the Silver Surfer?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 5, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.