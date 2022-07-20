With San Diego Comic-Con on the horizon this weekend, everything Marvel and DC are being subject to the rumor-mill as being a headlining reveal, with the latest buzz surrounding Henry Cavill‘s purported return to the world of DC cinema talking up Superman being the latest example that has fans frothing at the mouths.

Not only is Dwayne Johnson and his presentation of the forthcoming film Black Adam, as well as Shazam: Fury of the Gods, rumored to be making an appearance, but Cavill’s glorious appearance at the convention is also rumored to be taking place with a discussion about none-other-than the Man of Steel himself, according to Deadline.

Fans of Cavill as mild-mannered Clark Kent, who moonlights as the boy scout in blue tights, were understandably overjoyed on social media at the prospect of his return, even if it is just a rumor for now.

Whatever the follow-up project might be to the commendable 2013 outing Man of Steel, one commentator said he hopes “it’s worthwhile.”

Henry Cavill back as Superman, maybe? Hard to believe but… hope.



Also, hope that it’s worthwhile, following the excellent Man of Steel. https://t.co/tNmE34M4gE — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 20, 2022

Another entertainment journalist could only conjure up all-caps to express his excitement at the news.

HENRY CAVILL WILL REPORTEDLY TALK MORE ABOUT SUPERMAN AT COMIC CON! pic.twitter.com/3pEetja1bx — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 20, 2022

Unlike other actors in the DC cinematic landscape who have either expressed being jaded from continuing in the franchise, such as Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, or otherwise embroiled in controversy, such as the many recent legal troubles of The Flash actor Ezra Miller, Cavill has seemingly taken a hiatus from the DC universe for no good reason. Despite Cavill himself repeatedly expressing interest in continuing to portray the character, Superman has been relegated to faceless cameos in many DC properties, such as in Shazam! and Peacemaker, leading many to believe his absence is the work of poor and/or flippant cast decision-making from higher-ups at Warner Bros.

Suffice it to say, many fans have been stoked at the idea of Cavill’s long-awaited return, especially if it coincided with a reunion of ousted DC director Zack Snyder.

Imagine Henry Cavill walks onstage and he says “MAN OF STEEL 2 DIRECTED BY ZACK SNYDER” pic.twitter.com/36Tnz7GH0l — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) July 20, 2022

Not everyone was as kind about Snyder’s interpretation of the character over the years, such as one Twitter account admitting that while Cavill is a great fit for the part, he’s arguably only appeared in “bad story after bad story.”

If Henry Cavill is back as Superman, please give him good material. His Superman has been wasted on bad story after bad story.



Superman deserves better. — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFi1ms) July 20, 2022

Man of Steel remains one of the strongest Snyder-helmed outings in the DC phase of his career, with a direct sequel always seeming like the most logical continuation of that story. Sadly, audiences were treated to the critically-maligned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice instead. Last year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League fared much better with fans and critics alike compared to both BvS and the 2017 Joss Whedon-directed version of Justice League, but it was an ensemble piece. Fans have been continuing to chase the dream of a Cavill-helmed solo Superman sophomore effort ever since.

Another fan was firmly subscribing to the philosophy of Zendaya’s MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home: “If you expect disappointment, then you can never really get disappointed.”

Me watching WB’s SDCC panel waiting for Henry Cavill to show up, only for him to announce his retirement from the role as Superman. pic.twitter.com/QAkDehXHQ5 — Younis (@younityyy) July 20, 2022

“Don’t give people so much false hope. I want it to be true so bad but don’t act like it’s 100%,” another fan wrote.

This isn’t true. It said there was buzz. Don’t give people so much false hope. I want it to be true so bad but don’t act like it’s 100% — john davis (@joohndavis) July 20, 2022

If it does happen, there’s no doubt it will be a celebratory day indeed.

Henry Cavill coming back to play Superman pic.twitter.com/L0QBhzvXqY — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) July 20, 2022

We’ll have to collectively hold our Super-Breath to see if the rumor pans out to be true when SDCC unfolds throughout the latter half of this week and into this weekend.