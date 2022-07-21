Ray Fisher seeks to draw a line under the ‘Justice League’ Rolling Stone saga
Ray Fisher probably popped open some champagne when he was cast in Justice League. Director Zack Snyder wanted his character to be the core of the movie and a major player going forward in the DCEU. Sadly things didn’t work out that way, we won’t rehash the whole sorry saga, but Fisher was treated abominably by replacement director Joss Whedon and Warner Bros producers Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, and is still hoping for the air to be cleared.
Things took a dramatic turn this week when Rolling Stone published an eyebrow-raising article dubbing Snyder as equivalent to Lex Luthor and indicating he essentially tricked and browbeat Warner Bros into giving him millions of dollars to finish his version of the movie. Along the way, they also intimated that Snyder had manipulated Fisher into making his accusations of racism against Warner Bros.
The article initially claimed “Fisher declined to comment” on the matter, but this has now been amended to “Fisher’s reps did not respond”. Now, in a lengthy Twitter thread, the Cyborg actor has laid out his case and attempted to draw a line under the matter.
Fisher goes on to point out that Rolling Stone got itself into a journalist snafu by misrepresenting how they approached him for comment:
Fisher also points out the double-standard in singling him out as the only person mentioned who “declined to comment” and speculate as to the journalist’s motives:
And whatever else happens, Fisher isn’t simply going to roll over:
There remain a lot of legitimate questions about the Rolling Stone article. It’s full of anonymous quotes, some very iffy conclusions about data, and seems to have been something of a hit piece intended to spoil the digital release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
As that movie is now #3 in the iTunes movie charts it seems that hasn’t happened, but we have to wonder why some people are still desperate to see this movie fail so long after its March 2021 release. Those grapes must be pretty sour…