Ray Fisher seeks to draw a line under the ‘Justice League’ Rolling Stone saga

Ray Fisher probably popped open some champagne when he was cast in Justice League. Director Zack Snyder wanted his character to be the core of the movie and a major player going forward in the DCEU. Sadly things didn’t work out that way, we won’t rehash the whole sorry saga, but Fisher was treated abominably by replacement director Joss Whedon and Warner Bros producers Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, and is still hoping for the air to be cleared.

Things took a dramatic turn this week when Rolling Stone published an eyebrow-raising article dubbing Snyder as equivalent to Lex Luthor and indicating he essentially tricked and browbeat Warner Bros into giving him millions of dollars to finish his version of the movie. Along the way, they also intimated that Snyder had manipulated Fisher into making his accusations of racism against Warner Bros.

The article initially claimed “Fisher declined to comment” on the matter, but this has now been amended to “Fisher’s reps did not respond”. Now, in a lengthy Twitter thread, the Cyborg actor has laid out his case and attempted to draw a line under the matter.

I guess @RollingStone’s lawyers finally explained the stark legal contrast of “declined comment” and “did not respond” to @TatianaSiegel27 and @NoahShachtman



While I appreciate them quietly changing the article, it’s sad that it even came to this.



See thread below for details🪡 pic.twitter.com/0Lth8e4ejC — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 21, 2022

Fisher goes on to point out that Rolling Stone got itself into a journalist snafu by misrepresenting how they approached him for comment:

Too bad for Shachtman that emails go both ways…



Below (in white) is the cropped email Shachtman chose to share with the world.



Next to it (in black) is the FULL email.



*Observe how Shachtman shadily decided to exclude the original response deadline and confidentiality note. pic.twitter.com/wfarvbdgNc — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 21, 2022

Fisher also points out the double-standard in singling him out as the only person mentioned who “declined to comment” and speculate as to the journalist’s motives:

Was Siegel:



A) still mad that THR chose to run Masters’ story over hers?



B) grinding an axe with those she feels are responsible for exposing/firing of her friends at Warner, thereby reducing her access to scoops?



C) desperate for clicks to keep RS happy?



It doesn’t matter. — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 21, 2022

And whatever else happens, Fisher isn’t simply going to roll over:

In closing: As Siegel’s few remaining Warner “sources” continue to evaporate with the Discovery merger—we can only hope that her shady, old Hollywood, access media, quid pro quo tactics go with them.



Because Hollywood won’t change until those that report on Hollywood do.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 21, 2022

There remain a lot of legitimate questions about the Rolling Stone article. It’s full of anonymous quotes, some very iffy conclusions about data, and seems to have been something of a hit piece intended to spoil the digital release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

As that movie is now #3 in the iTunes movie charts it seems that hasn’t happened, but we have to wonder why some people are still desperate to see this movie fail so long after its March 2021 release. Those grapes must be pretty sour…