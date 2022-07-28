Dwayne Johnson explains how exactly ‘Black Adam’ will change the DCEU’s hierarchy of power

By now, you’re probably tired of hearing Dwayne Johnson constantly reiterate that Black Adam will change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, a drum he’s been banging repeatedly for what feels like forever.

The world’s biggest movie star certainly brought the house down at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, turning up on stage in full costume to kick off the movie’s panel. However, any social media buzz for the latest trailer was drowned out by the disappointment that the rumored Henry Cavill appearance didn’t materialize, even if Johnson teased the franchise’s canonical Kryptonian afterwards.

It’s all well and good to keep repeating that the hierarchy of power is in flux, but we won’t be finding out until Black Adam lands on October 21 as to whether or not that’s really going to be the case. Either way, Johnson teased in an interview with ScreenRant that the fresh promo spot has set out a stall the end product is going to build on in a major way.

“That footage is a reflection of our tone. That footage is also a reflection of our director’s vision, who wanted to create something that was different; who wanted to create a movie that was disruptive. But also he wanted to create a movie that would start the pendulum swing in the DC universe. In addition to the hierarchy of power that I’ve been talking about, this pendulum swing [will] usher in a new era of the DC Universe. A new antihero era; a new era of tone, and a new era of story. And also, it’s this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for Black Adam‘s storytelling to build out the DC Universe with disruption and with respect. Listening to the fans, because they’ll always guide you.”

That is effectively a summation of the same bullet points The Rock has been spouting for years, but he’s regarded as the one of the best hype men in the business for a reason, so we’ve got every reason to believe Black Adam will end up delivering the goods.