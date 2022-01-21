Dwayne Johnson says if you wrong Black Adam, you die

We’re only a few months away from the release of Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU blockbuster Black Adam, which marks the world’s biggest movie star making his debut in cinema’s most popular genre, which virtually guarantees bumper box office.

Having spent fifteen years mired in development hell, Johnson and his team will be pulling out all the stops to ensure Black Adam delivers on expectations and then some, with multiple cast and crew members touting that the comic book adaptation will push its PG-13 rating to the absolute limit.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, the leading man offered a succinct overview of what makes Black Adam different from Batman and Superman, and it once again circles back around to the antihero’s complete and utter lack of a no-kill policy.

“In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you’re going to die. It’s that simple. I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We’re gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear.”

We’ve only seen a snippet of footage from Black Adam via the sizzle reel that premiered at last year’s FanDome event, and the very first thing the title character did was turn a dude into dust. With that in mind, we can expect the bodies to be as piled as high as the MPAA will allow when the finished product flies onto screens everywhere in July, with talk of sequels and spinoffs already making the rounds.