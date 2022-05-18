Dwayne Johnson shares ‘intense’ BTS image from ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson looks absolutely badass in a new behind-the-scenes image from the sets of Black Adam.

Johnson posted a black and white image via Instagram of himself suited up as Black Adam, standing defiantly and scowling. The actor has been regularly updating his fans about the developments concerning his upcoming DCEU debut. In his latest post, he shared that it has been one hectic week as they continued their production of the film that is set to reshape the very meaning of being a superhero.

Black Adam is a DC Comics character who’s more of an antihero than a traditional hero. He was once a slave in the nation of Khandaq, but when he was gifted magical powers by the wizard Shazam, he turned the tide on those who enslaved him. He became too ruthless in his need for vengeance, however, and he was imprisoned and had his powers stripped from him by the wizard. After millennia, he broke out to rule again with an iron fist, getting into constant conflicts with villains and heroes alike.

His archnemesis is the goodnatured Billy Batson/Shazam (Zachary Levi) and a magical showdown in the DC cinematic universe is bound to happen sooner or later. But for now, the two characters are confined to their respective solo films as far as official announcements are concerned. Frankly, we won’t be surprised if Black Adam‘s post-credits scene introduces the antihero to his future enemy.

Black Adam will also feature members of the Justice Society of America, which includes Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldous Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). From the looks of the recent teasers, it is likely that they will try and bring the mighty Black Adam on their side.

The movie has certainly been a labor of love for Johnson. He was fan-cast as Black Adam years before the project was officially announced, and it’s had to overcome production delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as multiple issues with visual effects. Now, it seems like it’s finally on track to finish production and hopefully meet the exceedingly high expectations of fans.

Black Adam is set to release in theaters this Oct. 21.