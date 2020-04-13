Dwayne Johnson Teases Big Surprises And New Characters For Hobbs & Shaw 2

The restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus must have given Dwayne Johnson the most free time he’s had in years, with the actor having established a reputation as one of the hardest-working men in the movie business. The 47 year-old always has something in the pipeline, and once the global crisis is over and things begin to go back to normal, he’ll be straight back on the set of Netflix actioner Red Notice, then immediately onto the DCEU’s Black Adam before hitting the promotional trail for Disney’s recently-delayed Jungle Cruise.

Following that, it appears as though his next project will be a sequel to Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, with he and Jason Statham establishing an adjacent franchise of their own after the first movie earned over $750 million at the box office. There’s no word yet if this will tie into any plans for Fast & Furious 10, but with the so-called final installment of the main saga drawing to a close, Universal will no doubt be looking to establish an all-star lineup featuring every famous face that’s graced the series to date.

Johnson recently revealed that he has some surprises in store for fans in Hobbs & Shaw 2, as well as confirming that longtime Fast and Furious writer Chris Morgan will once again be on scripting duties for the bald-headed duo’s next adventure.

“Chris Morgan, of course, will write again, Seven Bucks Productions will produce again. We created a lot of great characters, from Vanessa Kirby’s character, to Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez. And now, in this next installment we have a few more surprises and great characters to create. Not characters that Hobbs can just kick the sh*t out of, because that’s boring, but characters I think that you guys are going to fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and heroes all across the board.”

Of course, there’s also been constant speculation that both Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart will see their roles expanded in the Hobbs & Shaw sequel, which would instantly give the movie a huge boost in terms of star power and box office appeal. And maybe they’ll even try once again to get Keanu Reeves on board. Either way, we’ll no doubt find out soon enough given how eager Dwayne Johnson usually is to share breaking news with his fans.