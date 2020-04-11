Gal Gadot Reportedly In Talks To Return In Fast & Furious 10 And A Spinoff

Over the last two decades, the Fast & Furious franchise has proven itself to be immune to gravity, logic, physics and common sense. Now, it appears that we can add death to that list. Not only does the recently-delayed ninth installment finally look to be serving up #JusticeForHan with the fan favorite character returning from the dead, but it looks like his love interest could also be coming back to rejoin the ranks of Dominic Toretto and his family.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us Han would be returning to the franchise last year, and that John Cena is playing Dom’s brother in F9 – Universal are reportedly in talks with Gal Gadot about having her reprise the role of Gisele in the tenth and allegedly final installment. But her return won’t only be limited to that film, from what we understand.

Apparently, once The Fast Saga draws to a close, the studio are keen to double down on spinoffs in order to keep the brand going, and given her status as a genuine movie star thanks to Wonder Woman, they see Gadot as the ideal candidate to headline her own solo movie. Not only that, but she’s also said to be wanted for the long-gestating female-driven outing that Vin Diesel confirmed is still in the works.

Quite how they would explain how Gisele’s also back from the dead is anybody’s guess, but given the history of Fast & Furious, it might not be so straightforward. Han literally watched her fall from a plane and die at the end of the sixth installment, but if he managed to escape from being killed onscreen by the nefarious villain that swiftly joined the team and rescued a baby in mid-flight in the space of two movies, then there’s no reason why they can’t figure out a suitably insane way for Gal Gadot to have survived as well, right?

In any case, it sounds like Universal wants the actress back, and in a big way, and while it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to rope her in for all of these planned projects (F10, the female-driven spinoff and a solo outing for her character), we imagine that we’ll be seeing her back in the franchise in at least some capacity.