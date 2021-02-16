Dwayne Johnson Says He Would Consider Running For President

It would be an understatement of fairly epic proportions to say that the last four years might have put a lot of people off the idea of a celebrity with no previous political experience running for the highest office in the land. There’s been no shortage of famous mayors over the decades across the country, while Arnold Schwarzenegger was Governor of California for over seven years, but the White House might be off limits for a while.

Unless, of course, one of the most universally popular actors on the planet decides to have a tilt at the presidency. For years, there’ve been murmurings that Dwayne Johnson could be setting himself up for a run in the future, with the action star hardly shying away from the speculation any time it rears its head.

In fact, the idea of Johnson becoming president is used as the framing device for his upcoming NBC sitcom Young Rock, where the 2032 candidate reflects on his early years during a sit down chat while on the campaign trail. In a new interview, the 48 year-old once again said that he would very much consider it, as long as he could guarantee that’s what the people wanted.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Obviously, there’s a huge difference between people saying they want Dwayne Johnson to be president and the former professional wrestler requiring the political acumen to pull it off, and we all know how Kanye West’s bizarre bid turned out. One thing he does boast, though, is a vastly superior filmography to Home Alone 2, The Little Rascals and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps star Donald Trump, and they’ve both got exactly the same amount of prior experience when it comes to running for the job.