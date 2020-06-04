The Internet Wants Dwayne Johnson To Run For President After Calling Out Trump

Dwayne Johnson has had two major careers over his life, professional wrestler and actor, and he’s managed to rise to the top of the game in both jobs. Seeing as The Rock can do no wrong, then, folks are starting to wonder if he should jump careers again – to politics – and try to make it to number one on that career ladder, too. Yes, the people have spoken and they want President Rock.

Today, Johnson took to social media to share an impassioned, eight-minute message calling for Donald Trump – though he doesn’t mention the POTUS by name – to show more “compassionate leadership” in these troubled times. The video has gone viral, with folks impressed by The Rock’s eloquence and oratory skill. Basically, everyone’s agreed that he would make a far better president than the one we have now.

There’ve been rumors for some time that Johnson may actually be interested in running for office in the near future, but now he’s got the support of the whole internet. As you can see down below, countless Twitter users are calling for him to become our next (or next-but-one) president.

To put it simply, he needs to run.

See?

This is exactly why we need @TheRock as our next president https://t.co/ClxVLOLzcB — Grieel (@Grieel) June 4, 2020

“Rock for President!”

Rock for President! Thank you for your strength, compassion and being a role model. That is what we are missing to bring everyone back together❤️ — Lisa Lauder (@Omom8kev) June 4, 2020

We’re convinced.

After that powerful message from @TheRock , I am more convinced than I already was, that he’d be a great president. #ROCKYFORPRESIDENT — 🖤LM (@Ausheim) June 4, 2020

Are you ready, Dwayne?

Are you ready to become the next President of the United States? — nes$ (@moomooemu) June 4, 2020

Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Real Life Superhero In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He’s already more qualified than Trump.

We live in a country where a former WWE wrestler is more qualified than our actual president. — David Esposito (@Daveesposito) June 4, 2020

Talk about qualified… He’s even already played the President for SNL!

The US needs the people's president: The Rock Obama! https://t.co/8VOqNI2vti — Mike D (@MikeTheCougar) June 4, 2020

We all wish it.

God bless you! I wish @TheRock could be our next PRESIDENT! 👏🙏♥️💪🦾 https://t.co/V1Aa8Vu7Xu — Jane Bibbiani (@jbib63) June 4, 2020

He’s already got people’s votes and he’s not even running (yet).

You have my vote @TheRock for President 2020 🇺🇲 🏳️‍🌈 🤗 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nb1DmNwS15 — maria rodriguez (@maria_is_green) June 4, 2020

Even outside of this newfound campaign to get him into office, The Rock is a very busy guy right now, with a whole host of new movies on the way. Disney’s Jungle Cruise is the next one out, coming in summer 2021, with Black Adam – his long-awaited DC debut – due in the winter of that same year. A TV series, titled Young Rock, is also being made about his formative years, while another Jumanji film is in development, too. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Tell us, though, what do you say to Dwayne Johnson running for president? Sound off in the usual place.