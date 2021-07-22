Dwayne Johnson Was Reportedly Going To Return To Fast & Furious Before Vin Diesel’s Comments

The post-credits scene of the ninth installment indicated that Jason Statham was set for a return to the main drag, which increased hopes among the fanbase that Dwayne Johnson was also on his way back to the Fast & Furious franchise, especially after longtime series director Justin Lin admitted he thinks about Hobbs and Shaw all the time.

The tenth and eleventh entries in The Fast Saga are set to kick off a mammoth back-to-back production next year, and given the enduring appeal of the property, most of us were expecting something of a Greatest Hits package that would bring back almost every surviving character to have played a decent-sized role over the last two decades to send the gang out in the most fitting and spectacular fashion possible.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case after Johnson effectively ruled himself out of the running when responding to Vin Diesel’s comments that saw the tank top enthusiast take credit for The Rock’s performances by intimating their feud was a genius Method move on his part, so it looks like Hobbs & Shaw sequels could be our only chance to see the world’s biggest movie star playing in the F&F sandbox again.

Vin Diesel Teases Dwayne Johnson's Return To Fast & Furious With New Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who allowed us to reveal John Cena’s role as the mysterious third Toretto sibling long before it was confirmed – that Johnson was open to the idea of showing up in the two-part conclusion before he caught wind of Diesel’s comments, with his focus now on making Hobbs & Shaw as big as possible.

Maybe it’s another masterplan on Diesel’s part to ensure that Johnson doesn’t steal his thunder, but for the time being Luke Hobbs appears to be done with Fast & Furious.