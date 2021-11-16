Dwayne Johnson’s Legs Look Like Tree Trunks In Latest Training Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s physique is his moneymaker. From when he was a professional wrestler to his current days as a movie star, he’s always been huge, in shape, and muscular. Apparently, he doesn’t take days off either, regardless of how well his career is currently doing.

The famous actor recently took to Instagram to show off a killer leg routine, and to top it off, he was working out while listening to “Face Off,” a rap song he appears in.

The post is also a sort of tutorial, with Johnson describing his unique way of power squatting. “Legs separate the men from the boys,” he said in the post which you can check out below.

There’s a lot going on, but one of the most impressive is the sheer size of the man’s legs. They’re wider than 2 x 4s and denser than a concrete bagel. Johnson trains a lot and his workout sessions are legendary, with myriads of sites offering hints on how he does it. He started working out very young, according to Men’s Health.

“I first started working out when I was 12 years old,” says Johnson. “My first official workout was with my dad, Rocky Johnson, rest in peace old man.”

He said his Dad taught him his workout effort.

“My dad was a workout beast and animal and he was built like a brick house,” he said. “I would always go to the gym with my dad and watch him on the weekends, but wasn’t allowed to work out. so I’d just watch him and all his OG buddies in the gym, training hard and clang and bang, those old school dudes. So 12 years old in Hawaii, my dad finally said, ‘Alright you can come to the gym with me’,”

Dwayne Johnson’s career has been on a heater the past few years when it comes to movies, but he recently had Netflix’s biggest movie opening ever with the movie Red Notice, where he plays an FBI agent alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.