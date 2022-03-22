Dylan O’Brien explains why he turned down ‘Teen Wolf’ movie

Dylan O’Brien crushed the hopes of many Teen Wolf fans when he revealed he would not be a part of the upcoming film revival. While most of the cast, led by Tyler Posey, has kicked off filming, O’ Brien decided he will not be reuniting with his former cast members in Beacon Hills.

The actor did reveal, however, that it was not an easy decision to make. In a conversation with Collider, the Maze Runner alum revealed talks of the film came very abruptly. But in the end, what drove his decision was how he had already made peace with how the story, as well as his character Stiles’ arc, had concluded in the Season 6 series finale back in 2017.

“For me, it ended up boiling down to, it was all coming together very quickly. It was an abrupt and surprising thing that they threw at us. With everyone’s love for the show, I think everyone was pretty game to have open ears about it. Ultimately, it sounds funny, but it’s something that’s so precious to me, that I wouldn’t want to return to it without my knowing that my full heart is in it. I felt really peaceful in the way that we had closed the book on it before and for myself. I just ultimately decided that I was content with leaving it there and not opening it back up.”

O’Brien starred as Stiles Stilinski throughout the show’s six-season run and quickly became a fan favorite for his never-ending stock of sarcastic humor and undying loyalty to his friends. The series was a hit for MTV and received positive reviews for other shows on the network with its engaging storyline and impressive performances.

After Teen Wolf’s conclusion in 2017, O’Brien continues to enjoy success as an actor. He famously led the Maze Runner film trilogy and also starred in other films such as Bumblebee and Love and Monsters. His most recent role is in The Outfit, opposite Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, and Johnny Flynn.

While Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles will be sorely missed, those wanting to refresh their memories of Teen Wolf‘s supernatural world can catch the film once it premieres on Paramount Plus.