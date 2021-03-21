First Godzilla Vs. Kong Reactions Say It Lives Up To The Hype

In just ten days, Godzilla vs. Kong finally bursts onto the big screen and HBO Max, drawing a line under a tumultuous production that involved poor test screenings, extensive reshoots, multiple release date shuffles, potential legal action between production company Legendary Pictures and studio Warner Bros., leaked tie-in merchandise giving spoilers away and much more.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may have been hogging all of the limelight, but the two iconic monsters are set to knock the DCEU’s superheroes from the pinnacle of the public consciousness, with all signs pointing to a record-breaking box office debut for a movie released during the COVID-19 era.

The real question is whether or not it’ll live up to the lofty expectations that have been steadily growing ever since the first trailer finally arrived and quickly racked up an all-time record number of views for a Warner Bros. promo. It remains to be seen just how well it’ll go over with fans, but the first social media reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong have started rolling in, and you can check them out below to find out whether or not Adam Wingard has knocked the latest chapter of the MonsterVerse out of the park.

As expected – and probably as it should be – the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

I absolutely hated the prior Godzilla movie. So here’s the utmost praise I can give a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: it is a coherent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I truly mean that as a compliment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing. GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021

I got to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night! Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight 😂 Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting… Review Embargo lifts Monday 3/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7u — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO — Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that's part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is another solid MonsterVerse installment. While more time could have been used to explore this franchise’s deeper mythology, if you’re chiefly looking forward to seeing Godzilla and King Kong collide in a fight for the ages, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/ajR7UW0Cre — Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) March 21, 2021

Have seen #GodzillaVsKong twice. The human scenes are exactly what you expect and not worth talking about. The #Godzilla and #Kong stuff is why you pay to see this movie on an @IMAX screen. They each have scenes that showcase their power and the 3rd act is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NaOvVqJF4f — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 21, 2021

We Got This Covered has also seen Godzilla vs. Kong, and we can tell you for a fact that these reactions are right on the money. The movie delivers everything it promises and then some, and we’ll have an enthusiastic review of our own to share with you when the embargo lifts on March 29th. But if you’re a fan of the MonsterVerse or the creature feature in general, then you can rest easy knowing that the $200 million epic is packed with the sort of city-levelling carnage and awe-inspiring spectacle you’d hope to see.