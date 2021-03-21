Home / movies

First Godzilla Vs. Kong Reactions Say It Lives Up To The Hype

In just ten days, Godzilla vs. Kong finally bursts onto the big screen and HBO Max, drawing a line under a tumultuous production that involved poor test screenings, extensive reshoots, multiple release date shuffles, potential legal action between production company Legendary Pictures and studio Warner Bros., leaked tie-in merchandise giving spoilers away and much more.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may have been hogging all of the limelight, but the two iconic monsters are set to knock the DCEU’s superheroes from the pinnacle of the public consciousness, with all signs pointing to a record-breaking box office debut for a movie released during the COVID-19 era.

The real question is whether or not it’ll live up to the lofty expectations that have been steadily growing ever since the first trailer finally arrived and quickly racked up an all-time record number of views for a Warner Bros. promo. It remains to be seen just how well it’ll go over with fans, but the first social media reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong have started rolling in, and you can check them out below to find out whether or not Adam Wingard has knocked the latest chapter of the MonsterVerse out of the park.

We Got This Covered has also seen Godzilla vs. Kong, and we can tell you for a fact that these reactions are right on the money. The movie delivers everything it promises and then some, and we’ll have an enthusiastic review of our own to share with you when the embargo lifts on March 29th. But if you’re a fan of the MonsterVerse or the creature feature in general, then you can rest easy knowing that the $200 million epic is packed with the sort of city-levelling carnage and awe-inspiring spectacle you’d hope to see.

