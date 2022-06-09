Early ‘Lightyear’ reactions suggest Pixar has produced another hit
Disney is gearing up to launch their latest venture in the animated realm Lightyear new week and early critic reactions to the film are in.
According to those who had a chance to catch the film at its premiere, the movie is another victory for Pixar bringing breathtaking animation to the big screen alongside a fan fulfilling story in the Toy Story universe.
Many of the critics who shared their thoughts on the film agreed that the stage was well and truly stolen by the film’s robotic cat Sox. Outside of Sox being a gem, others praised the movie for providing a fun ride inspired by Sci-Fi classics from the past.
The movie wasn’t without criticism though. Twitter user aaronfraggle called the movie Pixar’s safest addition in recent times calling the villain underdeveloped and the supporting cast lackluster. Other critics noted that the film does take some time to get on its feet.
Here is what critics had to say about the film following its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood earlier today.
Lightyear tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the inspiration behind the toy that fans will know from Pixar’s Toy Story series. Chris Evans voices the lead role as Buzz, and is joined by fellow stars Keke Palmer, James Brolin, and Taika Waititi.
Given the early reactions, things are still looking mostly positive for the next Pixar film. Lightyear is scheduled to hit theaters on June 17.