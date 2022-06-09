Disney is gearing up to launch their latest venture in the animated realm Lightyear new week and early critic reactions to the film are in.

According to those who had a chance to catch the film at its premiere, the movie is another victory for Pixar bringing breathtaking animation to the big screen alongside a fan fulfilling story in the Toy Story universe.

Many of the critics who shared their thoughts on the film agreed that the stage was well and truly stolen by the film’s robotic cat Sox. Outside of Sox being a gem, others praised the movie for providing a fun ride inspired by Sci-Fi classics from the past.

The movie wasn’t without criticism though. Twitter user aaronfraggle called the movie Pixar’s safest addition in recent times calling the villain underdeveloped and the supporting cast lackluster. Other critics noted that the film does take some time to get on its feet.

Here is what critics had to say about the film following its premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood earlier today.

Lightyear is gorgeous to look at and yes, Sox steals the show but are we really going to ignore the fact that this movie makes no freaking sense whatsoever? If this is the movie that made Andy love Buzz Lightyear why did none of these other characters exist as toys? #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/QeDyHboSso — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear is a great ride! It was more than I expected in building a new world with charming characters.



It takes a moment to get going but once it blasts off, this mission is a success. It’s a lot of fun.



Definitely enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/7S8jQ7zFEf — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 9, 2022

Surprised to discover that #Lightyear is Pixar’s safest movie of recent memory. Underdeveloped villain, lackluster supporting cast, I was left a little disappointed. Keke Palmer barely gets a chance to shine. This was Pixar’s chance to go bold, but instead they went by the book. pic.twitter.com/eqPB00UIHT — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) June 9, 2022

Pixar’s #Lightyear is a BLAST & a half! Big, exciting, emotional & goofy sci-fi that’s got STAR WARS vibes and even BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE vibes. Truly, it is fantastical storytelling at its absolute best. Loved every second – top tier Pixar for me. BIG recommend! pic.twitter.com/DObE9dledy — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear exceeds all expectations for me & truly goes to infinity & Beyond… an emotional thrilling space Epic that is a true marvel to see in IMAX. The animation is stunning but each space sequence was truly out of this world! I adored this film & need more from Star Command. pic.twitter.com/YS77sz5ZUJ — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 9, 2022

Lightyear = visually stunning, epic space adventure, cinematic masterpiece. So gorgeous you'll forget it's animation. Sox is hilarious, Zurg is full of surprises, most importantly, Chris Evans perfectly embodies Buzz Lightyear! You'll never look at sandwiches the same. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/vlE0OY7IxM — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear does everything a Buzz Lightyear film needs to do. The visuals are excellent, the core characters are likable, and Evans is a great choice. There are more than a few moments that will have fans cheering, and “Sox the cat” steals the show… Hilarious character. pic.twitter.com/vC0Lc6QxvE — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear may just be the best pixar film in recent years. With action that looks like a crossover between star wars and a zack snyder film and best of all had the most shocking and saddest Disney twist of all time. See it on the biggest screen possible pic.twitter.com/NTWTLuJbHs — polamahu274 (@steelcity339) June 9, 2022

Lightyear tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the inspiration behind the toy that fans will know from Pixar’s Toy Story series. Chris Evans voices the lead role as Buzz, and is joined by fellow stars Keke Palmer, James Brolin, and Taika Waititi.

Given the early reactions, things are still looking mostly positive for the next Pixar film. Lightyear is scheduled to hit theaters on June 17.