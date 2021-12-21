Early reviews for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ paint an interesting picture

Ever since word first started circulating that The Matrix Resurrections was poised to be at least as narratively and thematically ambitious as the original, if not more so, there’s been an air of heightened curiosity surrounding the long-awaited sci-fi sequel.

Early test screenings brought word that audiences were either going to love or hate the fourth installment, with very little middle ground in between. The first wave of early reactions on social media hammered that point home even further, and now the review embargo has lifted so we can see what the critics think.

As you might expect, there’s no such thing as a general consensus for The Matrix Resurrections, which bodes for an interesting time at the movies or at home, if nothing else. Check out some of the responses below and try to get a handle on which side of the fence you could end up falling on.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Film Review https://t.co/cBjbmStdZv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 21, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections is a bunch of really good ideas stacked together to make a bad — and sometimes ugly — film.



Our review: https://t.co/ecfmAqSpjF pic.twitter.com/NiVcH4zKRK — IGN (@IGN) December 21, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is an excellent exercise in nostalgia & revision. With gorgeous visuals, great cast,and Kung Fu of course, the film triumphs in a self-aware 1st act before losing some momentum. A welcomed return to #TheMatrix



Full Review: https://t.co/IvbFpW8Rbx pic.twitter.com/8Mmq56HNUO — Film Codex (@FilmCodex) December 21, 2021

I was totally won over by #TheMatrixResurrections, a movie that says "fuck all binary thinking, let's party!!" Will I ever recover from what Jonathan Groff gets up to in this movie? Sources say nohttps://t.co/uNdTtwuI3a — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) December 21, 2021

From Variety's #MatrixResurrections review: " (Lana) Wachowski doesn’t add much to the rich mythology she and sister Lilly have established, but she’s careful not to mess it up either." https://t.co/Gqnv0I4y6S — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) December 21, 2021

Matrix Resurrections Review:



This is a different Matrix from the OG trilogy. VERY meta & much more light hearted.



If you loved The Animatrix, you’ll really love Resurrections.



NEO & TRINITY!



I cried 15 times. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrix #マトリックス pic.twitter.com/gtNSXrbPau — Derrick Dover / ドーバー・デリック (@DerrickDover) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections review: Another clunky sequel, trapped in the last century https://t.co/JGRmZLnDLp via @IrishTimesCultr — Irish Times Culture (@IrishTimesCultr) December 21, 2021

On a visual level, everyone seems to be in agreement that The Matrix Resurrections is nothing short of stunning, it’s just everything else that’s splitting opinion. One thing we can guarantee is that Twitter will be populated with some hot and spicy takes from tomorrow onward, regardless of how high or low the film winds up on Rotten Tomatoes.