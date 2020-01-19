While Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker didn’t exactly wow critics or fans with its cobbled-together story, it did deliver when it came to interesting cameos. Chances are, we’ll be dissecting the film for some time to come, but a few of the more prominent celebrities who made their own appearances include Lin-Manuel Miranda (who played a Resistance Trooper), Kevin Smith (perhaps the biggest nerd director of our time), and Jeff Garlin, of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame.

Speaking of cameos, there’s one celeb whose mysterious role has been kept a secret, until now. In late 2018, we reported that music sensation Ed Sheeran would be getting his own cameo in The Rise Of Skywalker, but details on his appearance were kept under wraps. However, it looks like the cat’s out of the bag now. As reported by CinemaBlend, the official Star Wars Twitter account recently shared an article from Oh My Disney titled “7 ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Easter Eggs You Might’ve Missed.’

This list, which also detailed cameos from franchise composer John Williams and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, reveals that Ed Sheeran played an alien member of the resistance, which can be seen below.

It’s worth noting, at the time of writing, neither Disney nor Ed has confirmed this tidbit of news, but seeing as how it was shared by the official Star Wars Twitter account, it’s highly unlikely that this is a false claim. And while Sheeran’s cameo in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was silent, he’s of course taken on more substantial roles in the past. He appeared alongside Hamish Patel and Lily James in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, and who could forget his appearance in HBO’s Game of Thrones?

But tell us, did you catch his cameo in that galaxy far, far away? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.