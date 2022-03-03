Edgar Wright has high praise for ‘The Batman’

The Batman is finally making its way out into the world, and it’s wowing those who’ve already seen it. Early reactions are labelling it one of the Caped Crusader’s finest big-screen outings, with its Rotten Tomatoes score putting it second to the one and only The Dark Knight. And if that’s still not enough to convince you to go see it, acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Wright has shared his own high praise for Matt Reeves’ movie on social media.

Wright, the man behind such films as Shaun of the Dead and Last Night in Soho, took to Twitter this Thursday to promise fans that they will enjoy what The Batman has to offer. “You don’t need me to tell you to see [The Batman]. (You probably have your tix booked already!),” Wright shared. “But I will say as an aficionado of gnarly car chases, there’s a humdinger of a rain-soaked freeway chase with the Batmobile. Holy mackerel! You will enjoy x”

While other reviews have focused on the film’s tone and performances, it’s unsurprising that the guy who brought us Baby Driver would gush over its car chases. We might already know which “humdinger of a rain-soaked freeway chase” Wright is referring to in his tweet to boot. Going by what we’ve seen in the trailers, the British director is presumably talking about the sequence where Colin Farrell’s Penguin attempts to evade Robert Pattinson’s vigilante, only for his car to flip over and Batman to stalk towards him through the downpour.

Wright himself is no stranger to comic book movies, having helmed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010. He also worked on Marvel’s Ant-Man for years before ultimately parting ways with the studio over creative differences. But maybe his love for The Batman might convince him to work with DC instead. Hey, we can dream.

The Batman opens in theaters March 4.