Edgar Wright has just teased his new film, a psychological horror titled Last Night in Soho. In an interview with Empire magazine, the acclaimed director promised a picture that is “very different” from the stuff he’s made in the past.

Last Night in Soho was originally scheduled for release in September this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, which has brought film and television productions to a screeching halt around the globe, that premiere date has sadly been pushed back to April 23rd, 2021.

While Wright has yet to give us a trailer, we already know a fair amount about the pic. For one, it will star Anya Taylor-Joy – an actress best known for her roles in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split as well as a recent adaption of the classic novel Emma – alongside Thomasin McKenzie.

What’s more, we also know the setting. Americans, don’t let the title fool you now. Wright’s film will take place not in the upscale shopping district of lower Manhattan in New York, but the upscale shopping district of the same name that’s located in London.

On top of that, it will be set during the Swinging Sixties, and according to Bloody Disgusting – who in turn inferred from Wright’s interview with Empire – the plot may also involve some time travel. So far, it sounds like a dark spin on Woody Allen’s rom-com Midnight in Paris.

Wright, who’s earned valuable street credit with films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and the relatively-recent action thriller Baby Driver, is certainly excited about his latest project, saying:

“It will feel very different from my other films. But I’ve always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling.” “Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there’s a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the ‘60s and ‘70s, that have something of an operatic nature. I’m using that kind of visual grammar.”

In conclusion, expect Last Night in Soho to be something that’s both wildly different and pleasantly familiar.