Fans of Tim Burton’s gothic classic Edward Scissorhands now have the chance to own the iconic house from the movie. The house, located at 1774 Tinsmith Cir. in Lutz, Florida, is currently listed on the market for $700k after previously being purchased for just $230k only two years ago by present owner Joey Klops.

According to Deadline, the very memorable home consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a few special treats for diehard fans. Since Klops’ purchase, he has added a variety of renovations to the house in an attempt to replicate its appearance from the ‘90s classic. As a result, the house is filled with a plethora of props from the movie, including twirled shrubs, mushroom wallpaper, a life-sized Edward Scissorhands mannequin and even a pack of cigarettes used by star Johnny Depp.

In Burton’s cult classic the home belongs to the Boggs, and serves as the new home for Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp) after his creator suffered a heart attack and died. Edward is invited to live with the Boggs after meeting matriarch Peg, he then instantly falls in love with her daughter Kim (Winona Ryder). In exchange for living at the house, Edward creates topiary trees for the family and their neighbors.

The beloved classic is currently available to stream now on Disney Plus. As for the house, it is currently up for sale.