Eerie Photos Show An Empty Disney World Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Not long after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 Coronavirus a pandemic, Disney announced that they’ll be shutting down Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, CA. This news came after the closure of Disneyland in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo due to the outbreak.

But it didn’t end there, as following all that, Walt Disney World decided to close its doors as well. The park has been officially shut down as of today and so far, it’s unclear when it may open back up again. Given that this has only happened a handful of times – literally – it came as something of a shock to many when the Mouse House announced that their parks had been closed, but they made the right decision here and we can only hope that things return to normal sooner rather than later.

Until then, though, the gates will not be open and thanks to the eerie new photos below, we can catch a glimpse of a sight not often seen, with the entrances to all four parks – that’s Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom – completely empty on a Monday morning. Looks strange, right?

Of course, it’s not only theme parks that are hurting right now. Hollywood is also in serious trouble, with analysts saying the industry could lose up to $20 billion this year thanks to COVID-19 delaying various productions and theatrical release dates. Be it the one-year delay for Fast & Furious 9, No Time To Die‘s push back to November and, of course, A Quiet Place II‘s indefinite delay, there’ve been a lot of setbacks lately and we fear the worst is yet to come, as the outbreak is only really just getting going now and many believe it hasn’t peaked yet.

But circling back to Disney, and like we said above, there’s no firm date for exactly when we can expect to see the parks re-open their doors, but once the Mouse House announces something, we’ll be sure to let you know.