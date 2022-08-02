‘El Muerto’ fans rejoice: Sony boss says Bad Bunny will be a ‘big Marvel star’

Sony has been taking a lot of flak over its handling of the various Marvel properties the studio has as its disposal, but none of them have generated quite as many raised eyebrows and quizzical looks as Bad Bunny’s upcoming El Muerto.

It would be fair to say that nobody was expecting a supporting character who’d barely even appeared in any comic books to be given his own standalone superhero blockbuster, never mind one with the musician-turned-actor (and occasional professional wrestler) in the lead role.

El Muerto is coming to theaters in January of 2024 whether you like it or not, and regardless of the fact absolutely nobody in their right mind was asking for the project to exist, never mind the fact the movie has become a source of online mockery from the second its existence was confirmed, Sony boss Tony Vinciquerra spoke to The Hollywood Reporter like a proud father when discussing the Marvel futures of Bullet Train pair Bad Bunny and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

“We are thrilled to have both of them, Bad Bunny is going to be a big Marvel star and Aaron Taylor is now working on Kraven, so he is Kraven. So we’re really excited about that and hoping to see this movie really launch their careers.”

Obviously, Taylor-Johnson has been an established actor for over a decade at this point, but Bad Bunny is definitely in the earliest stages of his onscreen career. For all we know, El Muerto could surprise everyone when it lands in theaters, but it’s got a lot to do in order to win over the doubters.