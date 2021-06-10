Elijah Wood Wants To Reboot A Nightmare On Elm Street And Children Of The Corn

Despite it feeling as though he’s been around forever, Elijah Wood only turned 40 years old earlier this year, and it would be an understatement to say that he’s diversified his portfolio on either side of the camera in the decade since wrapping up his career-defining stint as Frodo Baggins for good following his cameo appearances in The Hobbit trilogy.

Since founding his SpectreVision company in 2010, Wood has had a hand in the creation, development and production of a wide array of projects in almost every imaginable genre. He’s produced acclaimed animated Western vampire animation A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, insane black comedy horror The Greasy Strangler and bonkers Nicolas Cage duo Mandy and Color Out of Space to name but a small few, as well as appearing in countless movies and TV shows and serving as the artistic director on 2018 video game Transference.

Clearly, Wood has a huge interest in the horror genre, and in a new interview he named two properties he’d love to get his hands on, one of which has already been given a fresh coat of paint in the very recent past, and the other is a classic brand that’s been sitting on the sidelines for over a decade.

“We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, Elm Street and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy and just that concept be explored again. That’s something that we’re fascinated in. Obviously, that is not a lesser-known, smaller thing that should be remade into a big one. But another one that I feel is exciting, I know that there’s already a remake coming out, but we still really love Children of the Corn. I feel like that would be an exciting thing to from the ground up, taking it from the novel, not remaking the movie, but actually take the short story and flesh that out in an interesting way.”

The estate of Wes Craven have been inviting pitches for new takes on A Nightmare on Elm Street for a couple of years now, and there’s been plenty of rumor and speculation that something could be in the works, but it hasn’t come to fruition just yet. Elijah Wood has a solid track record for producing multiple well-reviewed efforts that occupy vastly different places within the parameters of horror, so maybe it’s not the worst idea to let him spearhead the next reinvention for Freddy Krueger.