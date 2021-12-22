Catwoman: Hunted star Elizabeth Gillies opened up in a recent interview with ComicBookMovie about her character Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman. The Warner Bros. film will be released sometime next year.

While promoting the animated movie, Gillies shared details with the publication on Dec. 21 the intense romantic chemistry Kyle has with Batwoman. She said, “I’ve gone back and forth with it. Obviously, Selina uses her sexuality for manipulation and to get what she wants. In this case, it’s to throw Batwoman off the scent, but it’s clear that she’s curious about her in more than just a mischievous way.”

The 28-year-old added that while Kyle uses her sexuality as a form of control, there may be something there between the two characters. “She really is curious about her and likes her, and you can tell because she pokes her. The whole movie, she’s just obsessed with poking and prodding her and trying to get a rise out of her. There is something there, I think. Then again, it’s Catwoman, and she likes to have fun with everyone, so who can really say? It’s clear she has a fondness for her, for sure.”

In addition to talking about Catwoman’s potential relationship with Batwoman, Gillies disclosed her aspirations on playing a live-action version of Selina Kyle.

She expressed how thrilling it would be to be offered the role, especially because she dressed up as the character for Halloween months before landing this part. “It’s so weird because I was Catwoman for Halloween like six months before I got offered this movie [Laughs], so I have the outfit. I can provide my own costume if they ask me! [Laughs] That would be a thrill. I would absolutely love it. Anything in the DC Universe, honestly. I’d even do more animation. I just had so much fun.”

Catwoman: Hunted premieres on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on Feb. 8, 2022.