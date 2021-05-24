Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Scarlet Witch Can Travel The Multiverse

Elizabeth Olsen was first announced to be playing Wanda Maximoff in the MCU back in November 2013, so she’s been part of the franchise for a long time now. However, up until WandaVision arrived earlier this year, she was never really more than a secondary character, much to the dismay of fans.

Indeed, after debuting during the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, she turned up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but her screen time was always minimal. At least, when compared to most of the other heroes. And it’s safe to say that Marvel never really gave viewers much reason to invest in her.

Thanks to WandaVision, though, Scarlet Witch is now a major player in the MCU, while Kevin Feige even said she’s the most powerful hero in the franchise, which we’ll no doubt discover for ourselves when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters, as it’ll presumably see her travelling with the titular character through different universes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on their Awards Chatter podcast, Olsen briefly spoke about what Wanda’s capable of and confirmed that she can indeed traverse the multiverse, saying:

“She has a few fun powers. You know, telekinesis, and she can travel between universes,” she revealed.

Obviously, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who’s been keeping up with what’s been going on in the MCU lately, and WandaVision certainly planted a whole lot of seeds for what lies ahead for the Scarlet Witch in her upcoming movie/TV show appearances.

Suffice it to say, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Elizabeth Olsen in the years to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we can’t wait to find out what she gets up to as she travels between universes with the Sorcerer Supreme.