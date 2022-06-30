Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who is promoting a children’s book she wrote with her husband, says she really does not know if her Scarlet Witch will ever return to Marvel. Now she’s revealed she hasn’t even seen Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

“I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch their own movies]. I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so, I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it and I didn’t want to watch it like that. My name was on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting.”

Olsen made the comments above during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday. She stopped by to highlight her Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective book like she recently did on Good Morning America. While speaking to Fallon, Olsen says the book she created with her husband was partly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the entire world.

“We were wanting to write children’s books pre-pandemic and so it made sense to write about children’s mental wellness or really just dealing with worries and anxieties for kids and teaching them emotional language for the first time.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream now on Disney Plus. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Stephen Strange is slated to return, but it’s not known where Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez will appear in the coming slate of films and shows.