Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She’s Changing Her Accent Again For Doctor Strange 2

Wanda Maximoff’s ever-changing accent has been a bone of contention for many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans given how rapidly it softened into a more Americanized twang from the heavy Sokovian brogue she was first heard using in Avengers: Age of Ultron, to the extent that it was even made the butt of a joke in Disney Plus’ WandaVision in a funny exchange between Scarlet Witch and Evan Peters’ Pietro.

It was eventually worked into the limited series as part of canon and explained away by Wanda using a standard American accent as part of her sitcom reality, because that’s what she heard as a child when she was growing up and binging on shows produced in the United States. However, it sounds as though Elizabeth Olsen will be mixing up her vocal delivery yet again when she returns to our screens next March in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the actress explaining:

“So that started with Civil War. The Russos said, ‘Can she just have a softer accent, because she’s been in America, and has to have been speaking English more?’. So I was like, ‘Sure’. I do have to say that in Dr. Strange, after the experience she has in WandaVision, she goes back to an accent that’s more true to her. Now that I feel a little bit more ownership of the character, I feel like she does retreat back to having this more honest expression.”

It’s hardly a deal breaker if the most powerful superhero in the entire MCU mixes up their accent every once in a while, especially when there’s still a good chance that Scarlet Witch could be revealed as the big bad of the Sorcerer Supreme’s hotly anticipated sequel, whether it be through accident or design, with WandaVision‘s post-credits scene setting her up to tear a path through the multiverse to try and find the reality where her children are alive, real and calling out to her for help.

In any case, after years spent on the sidelines, WandaVision led to a massive surge in popularity for both Olsen and her MCU character, and now viewers can’t wait to see what Sam Raimi has in store for her when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives.