Elizabeth Olsen says ‘Doctor Strange 2’ is her sequel to ‘WandaVision’

'Doctor Strange 2' is a "progression" of the character we saw in 'WandaVision', according to Olsen.

Coming off the traumatic events of Westview to help Stephen Strange battle foes of a multi-dimensional nature might not be the best idea given Wanda Maximoff’s emotional instability, but the Avenger is nevertheless making a return to the big screen on May 6 when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens a portal to theaters.

A lot of MCU fans are currently speculating how much the Doctor Strange sequel is going to touch on the events of WandaVision. Well, when asked by Radio Times if the movie will be a sequel to the Disney Plus television series, Elizabeth Olsen responded: “I think for Wanda, it definitely feels that way.”

She also added that viewers should certainly watch the show before going to the cinemas less than a week from now, though you could probably figure out what’s going on even if you haven’t watched the film or television lead-ins.

“I do think we try and also do little light brushstrokes of exposition without being too heavy-handed. So that people can come in and watch this without having seen the other films. And yeah, it is definitely a piece of where we left off from WandaVision for Wanda. There’s also a progression. It is, you know, we find this woman who has had the experiences that she’s had in Westview, and also, what she’s learned from that entire experience was that she is a mythic person, that her destiny is to be the Scarlet Witch.”

Studying the secrets of Agatha Harkness’ Darkhold has no doubt brought Wanda even closer to the mystic arts, and according to Olsen, that’s where we find the character in Multiverse of Madness.

“She’s not a result of a human experiment. But she’s actually innately born to be this woman. And that is where she starts Doctor Strange, and that is new. But it is also connected to what we learned in WandaVision.”

With that in mind, Scarlet Witch’s characterization will be more nuanced than merely serving as a sidekick to Stephen Strange, but the full extent of her role in the sequel is something that we’ll have to figure out for ourselves on May 6.