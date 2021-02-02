Elizabeth Olsen Reportedly Returning As Scarlet Witch In Spider-Man 3

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch has been a fixture of the MCU since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it’s only in Disney+’s WandaVision that she’s really had a chance to shine. After all, in the movies, she’s always been part of a large ensemble cast, but here she’s the core of a show about coping with her grief in the wake of Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War.

This attention is a good indicator that Wanda is going to be a major figure in Phase 4. However WandaVision wraps up, we know she’ll appear next in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and there’s a solid chance that her reality warping powers will be key to mutants joining the MCU.

But fans have realized that as Doctor Strange is set to appear in Spider-Man 3, it’d make sense if Wanda joined him there to help out the web-slinger, too. And it seems that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

According to Small Screen, the heroine is set for a role in the upcoming threequel and in what should come as no surprise, her scenes will “involve the multiverse,” while it’s also said that she’ll get to interact with Tom Holland’s titular hero. Details beyond that remain hazy, and while this hasn’t been confirmed by the studio just yet, it certainly seems plausible enough.

Of course, with everything else already going on in Spider-Man 3, we can’t imagine she’ll be given too much to do, but with the multiverse now in play, not to mention the recent events seen in WandaVision, it’ll be easy enough to slot her into the story comfortably. And with any luck, the aforementioned show will drop a few hints before it wraps up of what, exactly, the future holds for Wanda Maximoff.