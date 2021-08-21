Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson‘s shocking lawsuit against Disney has been one of the biggest talking points for Marvel fans and those who follow the movie business in general over the past few weeks. However, the Black Widow actress’ fellow MCU stars have mostly remained silent on the situation, except Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista that is, who shared a light-hearted response on Twitter that ended up dividing people.

But now, for the first time, another Marvel icon has properly addressed the Johansson/Disney fallout. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen spoke with Vanity Fair and was asked about her reaction to the lawsuit. The Scarlet Witch actress confirmed that her fellow Avenger has her support in the matter. “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘good for you Scarlett,'” Olsen said.

Johansson’s suit against Disney claims that the studio contravened her contract when they released Black Widow simultaneously on Disney Plus, with the actress/producer allegedly losing millions in box office revenue. The studio hit back against the move in a surprisingly scathing statement, saying Johansson’s legal action displayed a “callous disregard” for the COVID-19 outbreak. Johansson’s team then blasted the statement, labelling it a “direct attack” on her character.

It’s a very thorny business, then, which has likely permanently severed the once prosperous and profitable partnership between star and studio. Still, ScarJo’s fans have praised her for fighting for what she’s owed and sticking it to the company, and it appears that Olsen is one of those in Scarlett Johansson‘s camp. Having said that, her own working relationship with Disney seems to be on much better terms.

Elizabeth Olsen will soon return as Wanda Maximoff in next March’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s unclear where she’ll show up after that, but considering she landed herself an Emmy nomination for WandaVision, we’re confident Marvel will want to keep her around.