Dave Bautista Weighs In On Scarlett Johansson/Disney Controversy

The biggest talking point in Hollywood right now is Scarlett Johansson launching legal action against Disney over Black Widow‘s simultaneous release in theaters and on Premier Access. Even after twelve years under contract as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Natasha Romanoff, there’s clearly still no love lost between either party, and things could be about to get ugly.

Disney blasted their former employee in a rebuttal of her lawsuit, while Johansson’s representatives feel like she’s entitled to a much bigger slice of the pie than the $20 million she’s already received having missed out on bonuses worth tens of millions after the MCU prequel has struggled at the box office after a bumper opening weekend, where it currently ranks as the second lowest-grossing effort in the franchise’s history.

Dave Bautista, no stranger to airing his dirty laundry with the Mouse House in public after repeatedly criticizing the company’s handling of the James Gunn situation that saw him hastily fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before being brought back into the fold, has now offered his two cents. Admittedly, his response is tongue-in-cheek, and you can check it out below.

Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uuvkCU5vAI — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 30, 2021

Dave Bautista might be of the opinion that Marvel should have given Drax the solo treatment instead, but he revealed the prospect of a Disney Plus series would make him miserable, so that ship may have sailed, especially with his retirement imminent once Vol. 3 calls it a wrap. For all we know, the floodgates could be about to open and Disney, WarnerMedia and Paramount could all be finding themselves fielding a succession of phone calls from agents looking for backdated compensation for the movies sent to streaming over the last year with big names attached.