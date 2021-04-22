Dave Bautista Says A Disney Plus Drax Series Would Make Him Miserable

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto Disney Plus continues to entice the fanbase, especially with Secret Invasion adding Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in the last few days alone. Indeed, the franchise is pulling out all of the stops and sparing absolutely no expense when it comes to episodic content, but Dave Bautista doesn’t sound too happy that the Guardians of the Galaxy are being left out in the cold.

Of course, animated spinoff I Am Groot was announced last year and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be shot during production on Vol. 3 and released via streaming in time for 2022’s festive season, but in a new interview, the erstwhile Drax the Destroyer admitted that he was initially a little miffed about his corner of the MCU not getting a bigger presence on the small screen.

“Yeah, I was shocked. I got on my Twitter for a second and started to bash them for not making, like, not one Guardians character got a TV show. Like, how does that happen? There’s so many interesting characters in that world. I just don’t get it. But, then I thought, I don’t know what they have in mind and I don’t know what they have planned, I get that they take all their marquee characters and they gave them shows, so I don’t want to take away from that just because I’m bitter that nobody from our series got one.”

Obviously, not everyone is going to get their own TV show, and the announced roster so far offers a blend between familiar favorites in the likes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Armor Wars, and the next generation of heroes in Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ironheart and more.

Admittedly, Secret Invasion is the only one so far that promises to have a cosmic spin, but Bautista also made it clear that he would have absolutely no interest in starring in a Drax solo series, given how he feels about the extensive makeup process required to get into character.

“Honestly, if they offered me a series, I wouldn’t do it. Not a chance in hell would I do a TV series playing Drax. That is a make-up nightmare. I would be miserable. Yeah, that make-up isn’t fun. It’s awful, so I’m not gonna sign up to do a series where I’m in that make-up every day.”

In the future, we could well be seeing some familiar faces from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies getting their own Disney Plus projects, but it’s safe to say that Dave Bautista’s Drax won’t be at the front of the queue.