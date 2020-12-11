Baby Groot Spinoff I Am Groot Coming To Disney Plus

Despite only speaking the same three words over and over again, Groot has become one of the most popular characters in both the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vin Diesel’s hulking sentient tree first appeared as the muscle for Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, and the dynamic between the two was one of many highlights in James Gunn’s phenomenal first installment.

Vol. 2, meanwhile, knew exactly how to win audiences over from the very first frame, with Baby Groot taking center stage during the opening battle and coming dangerously close to stealing the entire movie. The teenage Groot we saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, meanwhile, was as antisocial and uncooperative as you’d expect anyone of a similar age to be, regardless of whether they’re a human or a Flora Colossus from Planet X. But those who still pine for the younger version are in luck, and that’s because Marvel Studios have announced that a series of animated shorts are in the works for Disney Plus, titled I Am Groot.

Not much is known about the project just yet, but it’ll apparently find the title hero setting out on his own adventures and meeting what are described as “new and unusual characters,” as yesterday’s investor call reaffirmed the studio’s commitment to focus on original streaming content as the number one priority, with a huge swathe of film and television projects announced for the MCU, Star Wars, Pixar, Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation.

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U5nfDkFKjW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Beyond that, we don’t know what else might be in store for us with I Am Groot, but as one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can be sure that fans will tune in for the series regardless of what it turns out to be.