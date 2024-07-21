Image Credit: Disney
‘I’d simply not leave my house’: Poorly-timed surgery leaves woman sporting an unintentional political message
Image via TikTok/@holly.wolly1224
Category:
Social Media
News

It's like the universe conspired to play the most epic practical joke on this poor woman.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 03:31 pm

Timing is everything, isn’t it? You plan your day, your week, your month, trying to fit everything together like a delicate game of Tetris, only for life to send you that one awkwardly shaped block that just won’t fit anywhere.

That’s exactly what happened to Holly, whose story might just make you think twice about your own scheduling choices. So here’s the scoop: Holly, an innocent TikTok user (@holly.wolly1224), decided it was time to address a mundane health issue—a cyst that needed removing. Nothing dramatic, just a routine procedure that was supposed to be all snip and bandage. But as fate would have it, her surgery coincided with a political spectacle that turned her post-op recovery into an unsolicited political statement.

At the Republican National Convention (RNC), supporters were sporting ear bandages in solidarity with Donald Trump, who had just been grazed by a bullet at a rally. So now, this woman is walking around with a legitimate post-surgery bandage, and people might mistake her for a Trump supporter. Talk about adding insult to injury!

Naturally, the internet had a field day with @holly.wolly1224’s viral TikTok video. Users flocked to the comments section, eager to offer their two cents on her unfortunate situation. Many users expressed their heartfelt condolences, with comments like, “Awww man. I feel for you. I hope you recover quickly.” Some savvy strategists suggested hiding the bandage with her hair, others proposed writing a disclaimer on the bandage itself. Then there’s the pure horror and second-hand embarrassment from those who can’t even imagine being mistaken for a political supporter they disagree with. “I’d be mortified if someone assumed I was with them people,” says one horrified viewer. I feel you, friend. I’d rather be caught in public wearing Crocs with socks than be associated with that crowd.

Can we please talk about the secondhand embarrassment they bring to the rest of us? Every time they open their mouths, it’s like a never-ending stream of word vomit that makes you want to crawl into a hole and hide until it’s all over. These red hats are the ones who proudly wave Confederate flags. Perhaps the most galling thing about the MAGA crowd is their complete and utter disregard for the truth. They’ll latch onto any conspiracy theory or baseless accusation, as long as it fits their narrative.

So yeah, I can totally understand why @holly.wolly1224 wants nothing to do with that crowd. It’s not just about politics – it’s about basic human decency. It’s about wanting to be associated with people who believe in equality, compassion, and truth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.