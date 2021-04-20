Home / tv

Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Emilia Clarke Joining The MCU

Game of Thrones/MCU fans, now is your time. Today, it was announced that Emilia Clarke is in “final negotiations” to join the cast of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus TV series, Secret Invasion. We don’t actually know who the British actress is set to play in the show as yet, but the news that Clarke is joining the Marvel universe has left the internet reeling.

Secret Invasion is loosely based on the comic book event of the same name and will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Skrull leader Talos, respectively, as they discover that the shapeshifting aliens have launched an undercover invasion of the planet. Monday brought the news that Oscar-winner Olivia Colman had likewise boarded the project, and that was cool enough, but the series is now even more of a must-see thanks to Clarke’s involvement.

Here are just some of the ecstatic reactions going around on social media right now…

As she should be.

Let’s not forget that Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) is also attached to play the main villain of the piece.

This could be one of the best casts in the whole MCU.

Emilia-Clarke

Clarke and Colman – what a duo!

Remember, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden are also both set to appear in this November’s Eternals.

The cast and crew of GoT is taking over the MCU!

But here’s the question we all want the answer to: who is Clarke playing in Secret Invasion? One popular idea that’s going around is that she’s been cast as Abigail Brand, the head of S.W.O.R.D. in the comics. The organization will be needing a new chief after Tyler Hayward was arrested in WandaVision, after all.

Nobody is doing it like her.

Whoever she’s portraying, it stands to reason that Marvel wouldn’t waste an actress of Emilia Clarke‘s caliber on a one-off character, so maybe we can look forward to her having an ongoing role in the franchise moving forward. In any case, expect her to make her MCU debut when Secret Invasion drops on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.

