‘Sit down, Gropert’: Lauren ‘Beetlejuice’ Boebert tried to be funny and was immediately reminded that she’s a brainless mean girl with wandering hands

After President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the election race, Colorado’s Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert attempted to flex her comedic muscles on X, only to remind us why she should probably stick to her day job — whatever that may be.

After weeks of speculation, on July 21, 2024, Biden confirmed he would end his presidential re-election campaign. The 81-year-old president faced mounting pressure from within his party, particularly after a debate performance against former President Donald Trump that raised questions about his ability to serve another term.

The news inspired a hasty celebration for Trump and his MAGA followers, who mistake Biden’s departure as their early election victory. The fact, however, is that Biden is admitting his limitations and giving space for a better-prepared Democrat candidate to defeat Trump.

Instead of joking around, Lauren Boebert should learn how to be a politician

Someone should let Joe know he’s decided not to run. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 21, 2024

In the case of Boebert, her supposed humorous tweet completely misses the point of Biden’s decision. The joke, if we can call it that, seems to imply that Biden is so out of touch that he doesn’t even know his own decisions. However, given Boebert’s track record of misunderstanding simple political processes and her penchant for spreading misinformation, one might argue that she’s projecting her confusion onto the President.

Sit down, Gropert. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 21, 2024

In her attempt to look busy, Boebert constantly proves she doesn’t understand how the U.S. political and legal system works. She also has some trouble showing first–grade grammatical knowledge. And how can we forget the case of public groping that granted her the infamous “Beetlejuice” nickname?

Boebert has promoted the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory and supported baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Recently, she has been involved in a cringy competition with Marjorie Taylor Greene for the title of “most deranged Orange Man lover.”

Fuck you, Lauren! Get ready, you dumb bitch!



It’s time!



Now we all come together and work our asses off to make sure VP Harris becomes President Harris!



It’s going to take a lot of work. We are going to be tired and run down when it’s done but damnit it’ll be worth it! pic.twitter.com/vndxYJLZ4f — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) July 21, 2024

Boebert’s poorly timed attempt at humor reflects a broader issue within certain factions of the Republican Party: Prioritizing derision over serious policy discourse. It’s no wonder the GOP is facing one of its biggest crises, with high-profile conservative politicians refusing to even participate in the party’s events. That’s a grim consequence of the Trump era, as spectacle and deception become more important than a solid political plan.

It would be better for everyone if Boebert spent less time on social media and dedicated a few more hours to learning how to do her job. However, we already know she finds it hard to keep her hands to herself.

