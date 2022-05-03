Scarlet Witch Is at the Height of Her Powers in ‘Doctor Strange 2'

Wanda Maximoff has easily had one of the most transformative arcs of the Avengers in the MCU, going from a secondary villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron to a prophesied world-ender in WandaVision. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the newly titled Scarlet Witch will undergo another major development. According to star Elizabeth Olsen, she’s now at the height of her powers.

While speaking to Marvel Entertainment’s Tamara Krinsky and James Arthur at this Monday’s world premiere of Doctor Strange 2, Olsen was asked about where the sequel finds Wanda on her “journey of learning” about her powers, following her discovery of her innate chaos magic mastery in WandaVision. The actress gave a succinct but intriguing response: “I think she’s learned.”

She said “Scarlet Witch has learnt her powers after WandaVision” pic.twitter.com/zfPx0bIZsC — Bella (@bellaisme_20) May 3, 2022

Olsen’s hint that Wanda has fully got to grips with her abilities by the time Strange recruits her to help him fix the multiverse in this movie fits with WV‘s post-credits scene. After pinching the Darkhold from Agatha Harkness’ possession, Wanda was shown studying the ancient grimoire while practicing astral projection, a skill we’d never seen her utilize before. This indicated that she’d been seriously doing her homework since leaving Westview.

Of course, the big question we want to know is whether she’s learned the right lessons from her newfound powers or if her Armageddon-inducing abilities are going to send her over the deep end. To be honest, all the signs are pointing to the latter, as the trailers have suggested Wanda is still full of fury and grief over the loss of her family. Strange may end up regretting bringing her along for a ride through reality.

Find out if the Scarlet Witch is about to achieve her destiny of dooming everyone when Doctor Strange 2 enters theaters this Friday, May 6.